Gen Z Wants to Attend Events — Why Aren’t They?

Across the events industry, content and experiences are being reimagined to attract Gen Z audiences. Based on new research from Freeman and The Harris Poll, it looks like those efforts are paying off: Gen Z wants to attend industry events. So, why aren’t more young professionals showing up? Here’s how some events are bridging this gap.

Author: Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes

Many Gen Zers started their careers mid- and post-pandemic, leaving some feeling disconnected. Despite being digitally native, a majority say technology has made them feel more isolated, and 91 percent would like a balance between technology and in-person opportunities to connect with others in their organization or industry, according to Freeman’s “2025 Gen Z Report.”

As Zaakirah Fofana, account coordinator at mdg, said of her Gen Z peers: “We want to shake hands, make eye contact and have real conversations — not just exchange LinkedIn requests.”

Freeman’s research shows that this group understands the need for professional relationships and development well:

95% said they understand the importance of making personal business connections to be successful at their jobs.

91% agree that in-person events offer some of the best ways to build social and interpersonal skills.

It’s worth noting that all generations surveyed — Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z — want their organizations to allocate more time and money to in-person opportunities. The money that is allocated often goes to those higher up on the org chart. By encouraging decision-makers to spread the wealth and empower younger colleagues to take advantage of events, the door will begin to open for Gen Z.

What’s the Incentive?

Presenting the business case for organizations to support emerging talent is a mutually beneficial proposition. Events bring in new lifeblood and employers gain a tangible way to show they value their teams. Adding “bring your team” touchpoints to campaigns can convey how events build a talent pipeline and foster retention by demonstrating how organizations are invested in their employees’ long-term development and success. Including group discounts sweetens the deal.

In addition to a general “Convince Your Boss” letter for prospects, a version specifically for early-career professionals could be created to focus on their desire to develop skills that allow them to grow with and benefit the organization.

Let’s Talk About the Elephant in the Room…

Events can be costly to attend — especially if registration and travel are being paid for out of pocket. You don’t have to be Gen Z to remember what it’s like to be a student or recent college graduate, although there are perhaps even more financial pressures on today’s 20-somethings.

Many events are acknowledging this by offering significant discounts to young professionals and students. For example, ASIS International’s Global Security Exchange (GSX) typically costs over $1,000 to register, but student nonmembers pay only $110, and student members attend for free.

The American Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting & Exposition offers new practitioners a hefty discount, while Advertising Week has a reduced-price NewGen Delegate pass for attendees aged 30 and under that includes a six-month membership.

These kinds of options specifically designed for younger audiences show Gen Z’s participation is actively welcomed. Once we get young professionals in the headspace that attending is feasible, we can dig deeper into the benefits of participating.

Get Creative

One mdg client, the automotive aftermarket event AAPEX, has ingeniously combined a talent pipeline with a unique sponsorship opportunity. The AAPEX Student Program provides complimentary registration for educators and up to 15 students ages 16 and over, as well as individual students with a “desire to advance their future aftermarket career.” Sponsoring companies receive on-site recognition for their investment in bringing new talent to the industry.

While that may not be realistic for every industry, it’s worth considering affordable pricing options for the young professionals and students who represent the future of events. By removing the barriers that expose new audiences to event participation, we’ll create loyal attendees that sustain events for years to come.

Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes is president and chief marketing strategist at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.