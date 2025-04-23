People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Visit Indy Strengthens Sales Team:

Four Visit Indy team members have been promoted to Area Sales Leader, a new leadership role that empowers senior staff to mentor sales managers and oversee specific markets:

Minerva Garcia, nearing 11 years with Visit Indy, leads corporate groups and associations in the Northeast and Southeast markets, including Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, as well as international groups ranging from 101 peak rooms to citywide groups.

Kevin Harmon, with more than a decade of industry experience and two years at Visit Indy, oversees the Western region for groups ranging from 601 to 1,500 peak rooms. He also manages groups with 601 peak rooms and citywide events across select Midwest states.

Kenneth M. Hemsley, Jr., a 15-year veteran at Visit Indy, oversees associations based in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, managing groups with 1,501 or more peak rooms.

Nicole Perry, approaching her 25th year with the organization, also serves the Western region and focuses on groups with 1,501 or more peak rooms.

In addition to the new Area Sales Leader roles, Joyce Russell has been promoted to vice president of sales. Russell joined Visit Indy in 2012 as director of sales for the East Coast region and has steadily advanced into senior leadership. She now oversees a team of 12 employees.

Walden Agustin

Visit Austin has hired Walden Agustin as its new Director of Midwest Sales. Prior to joining Visit Austin, Agustin served as Director of Midwest Sales for the San Francisco Travel Association. His background includes roles such as Director of National Accounts at Hiltons of Chicago Complex and Senior National Accounts Director at the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tim Brady and Jama Jarrett

The Kingfisher team has announced the Tim Brady and Jama Jarrett of Charleston, West Virginia, will lead Soar, the public-facing arm of Kingfisher, an initiative designed to redefine how regional destinations approach strategic planning, funding, marketing, and community outreach. The two will remain in their full-time leadership roles at Charleston, West Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organization while taking on part-time project work with Soar.

Rocco LaFronza

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announces the appointment of Rocco LaFronza as Director of Operations. In his role, LaFronza will ensure seamless operational processes that ensure exceptional guest experiences. With nearly 20 years of experience working in hospitality, LaFronza has held leadership positions at multiple hotels ranging from Hyatt Regency Chicago to Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach in several departments including front desk, guest services, housekeeping, and human resources.

Stasha King Irby

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the hiring of Stasha King Irby as its new vice president of sales & services, who is returning to the bureau after previously serving as a sales manager working with national associations. Most recently, Irby served as a global account manager for Choice Hotels International. Previously, she served in roles at Visit Spokane, Royal Sonesta Houston, Ritz-Carlton New Orleans and Hyatt Regency New Orleans, and Little Rock’s former Peabody Hotel.

Joy Lynch, Russ Mitchell, and Scott Siebert

Located 10 miles from San Diego International Airport on 36 acres in Chula Vista, Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center is introducing its veteran leadership team at the helm of the project, opening May 15. Director of Group Sales Joy Lynch has overseen group business for the resort since 2022, with Director of Sales and Marketing Russ Mitchell joining the same year to spearhead pre-and-post opening marketing strategies. Scott Siebert, who most recently served as Hotel Manager at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Tennessee, has been tapped as General Manager.