PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Caroline Pekar, an assistant events manager at Freeman, hopes in the future to fill a gap she sees in the industry by mentoring young professionals new to event planning.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself taking on a more prominent leadership and mentorship role. I’ve recognized a gap in the industry when it comes to providing guidance to emerging professionals and those new to event planning. With so many intricacies in this field, I’d love to be a resource for the next generation of event planners, helping them navigate its challenges with confidence. Through sharing my experiences and insights, I aim to inspire others to ask questions, trust their instincts, and approach corporate life with curiosity and openness. My goal is to foster an environment where learning and growth are always encouraged.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would rethink and reshape the traditional structure of receptions and event schedules. Time is such a precious commodity, and for many people, traveling to events can be incredibly time-consuming and draining. I would love to see a shift toward more streamlined and family-friendly schedules that prioritize meaningful time with loved ones. I believe the industry could adopt more efficient ways to bring people together without sacrificing the connection and enjoyment that make events special.

What do you like most about your job?

I love the thrill of the new and unknown that the events industry provides. No two days are ever the same and I thrive on the challenge of navigating the unexpected. There’s something incredibly rewarding about problem solving in real time and finding creative solutions to situations that initially seem impossible. The dynamic nature of the industry keeps me on my toes and fuels my passion for creating exceptional experiences, even when the path forward isn’t immediately clear.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

The events industry found me early on, and I didn’t even realize it. In college, I was always the go-to person for planning and organizing everything — from sorority events, formals, and date nights. I loved the process of coordinating, curating an experience, and making sure everything came together seamlessly. I’m still the host at heart. It’s incredibly fulfilling bringing people together, crafting unforgettable experiences, and being the one who people turn to for entertainment and celebration. It’s a role that feels like second nature to me, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

The long hours, demanding deadlines, and unpredictable schedules of event professionals can sometimes blur the lines between work and personal time. However, I’m a huge advocate for self-care and believe that when you take care of yourself, you’re in a better position to take care of your work and others. I prioritize my mental and physical health by making time for activities that keep me grounded — whether taking a pilates class during lunch or stepping away from my desk for a 15-minute walk around the block. These small moments of reprieve help me recharge and maintain the energy needed to thrive in such a fast-paced industry.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

I see a world of opportunities for event professionals, especially with the rapid development of emerging technologies. The event tech market is expanding, offering innovative tools that help optimize the attendee experience and streamline event management. However, with all this new tech comes the challenge of staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that we are using these tools effectively. In particular, technology that enhances the attendee journey will be critical to staying competitive and creating seamless, personalized experiences that keep participants engaged and satisfied.

How is AI changing your job or the events industry?

AI has been a game-changer in the way I approach my work. It’s allowed me to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, which has freed me up to focus on more creative and strategic aspects of event planning. From streamlining scheduling and communication to leveraging data for personalized event experiences, AI is helping to increase efficiency and accuracy. As the technology continues to evolve, I’m excited to see how it will further revolutionize our industry, allowing us to create even more tailored, immersive experiences for attendees.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

The best career advice I’ve received came from a mentor within the events industry, and it was simple yet profound: “Slow down and enjoy the present.” The industry moves at such a rapid pace that it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget to absorb the learning moments along the way. Early in my career, I was so focused on proving myself and getting ahead that I overlooked the importance of pausing to reflect. Embracing this advice has allowed me to appreciate each step of the journey, soak in new knowledge, and be more mindful of the incredible opportunities for growth that come with every experience.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

Digital and hybrid event formats have carved out a significant role in the events industry, especially with the global shift toward virtual solutions. These formats are fantastic for reaching broader audiences and overcoming geographical barriers, but they come with their own set of challenges — particularly around engagement. In my opinion, the key to success in digital and hybrid events will be creativity and innovation. My generation will have to think outside the box and design experiences that captivate virtual attendees, ensuring they feel as connected and involved as those attending in person.