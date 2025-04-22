Is Your Medical Meeting Ready for 2025 Compliance? Let’s Check Your Event Website

If your conference website features images of city skylines, tourist landmarks, or sightseeing suggestions, it may be time for a compliance check.

As of July 1, 2024, MedTech Europe’s Conference Vetting System (CVS) has placed heightened emphasis on image and perception. Any marketing materials that showcase entertainment or tourism—even subtly—can trigger a non-compliant ruling. For U.S. medical conferences reliant on European industry sponsorship, that decision is binding.

At ABTS Convention Services, we’ve supported U.S. associations in managing international attendance for over 30 years. We understand that American conferences often market themselves based on destination appeal—and that’s a valid part of your event strategy.

But under CVS guidelines, all public-facing materials must stay focused on the scientific program and logistical information. Does your website open with educational content? Are images centered on the venue, agenda, and speaker faculty—not the city’s attractions? Even a few landscape photos or a single sentence about city highlights can raise red flags.

Our vetted solution: Partner with your host city’s convention & visitors bureau (CVB) to create a dedicated microsite for local attractions. Link to it discreetly from your main site, keeping your primary content compliant while still offering value to attendees.

ABTS serves as the early-warning system and compliance engine for many of the world’s largest international medical meetings. From CVS submissions to global grant logistics, we ensure your event is ready to welcome the world—ethically and effectively.