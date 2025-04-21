Plan a Memorable Mountain Meeting Experience at The Broadmoor

In business for more than 100 years, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs offers an authentic mountain meeting destination like no other. The resort has more consecutive wins of both the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond awards than any property in the world, and for good reason. For a planner looking for best-in-class meeting space and services, and attendees looking for unforgettable downtime offerings, The Broadmoor has it all.
An Exceptional Convention Center
The only on-site convention center in Colorado, The Broadmoor offers 315,000 square feet of innovative, on-campus meeting space—including flexible exhibit space, a luxurious ballroom, breakout and meeting rooms, stunning outdoor venues, and more. All nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
A Top Stop for Golf and Tennis
Your attendees will love sharing a few games at the resort’s tennis & pickleball club in between meetings or grabbing a round of golf at one of The Broadmoor’s two championship golf courses. They’ll be in good company: The Broadmoor is proudly hosting its 9th USGA Championship (the U.S. Senior Open) in June 2025.
A Rejuvenating Spa
Featuring 36 treatment rooms, the Forbes Five-Star rated Spa at The Broadmoor is the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Between or after treatment sessions, guests can relax in a dry sauna with pink Himalayan salt-infused walls, in a steam or oxygen room, or in a fireplace lounge.
Winning weather
Colorado Springs averages 300 days of sunshine each year, so those mountain views are almost certain to be sparkling, and outdoor activities always beckon.
Outdoor Adventures Galore
A knowledgeable staff of experts at Broadmoor Outfitters is at the ready to guide and instruct your attendees for individual excursions or group events. They can take in the beauty of the American West from a zip line; hike beneath waterfalls; or ride a cog railway. For the extra adventurous, there is rock climbing, white-water rafting, and other thrilling opportunities, all waiting just outside the door.