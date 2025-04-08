People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Shari Stauder

San Diego’s meeting destination, Coronado Island, has appointed Shari Stauder as its new Destination Sales Director. In this role, she will lead all group sales strategies for Discover Coronado, a partnership between Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and Glorietta Bay Inn.

Stauder previously served as Sales and Service Manager for Loews Coronado Bay Resort from 2005 to 2009. Her career also includes leadership roles at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, DoubleTree Mission Valley, and multiple Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

Colleen Phelan

Miles Partnership has launched a new Brand Advocacy Practice — which prioritizes meetings and events as a key driver of destination growth, while strengthening industry engagement and authentic connections with community leaders, local innovators, and other key stakeholders — under the leadership of Senior Vice President Melissa Cherry. Colleen Phelan has been hired as Vice President of Meetings Industry Strategy & Innovation to strengthen “our ability to deliver on this expanded vision,” Cherry said. Phelan brings more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in meetings and events strategy to the role. She joins Miles from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, where she served as Vice President of Communications and Meetings.

Rodney Faulk

ASM Global has named Rodney Faulk as General Manager of Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center, a role in which the industry veteran will oversee the reopening of the renovated and expanded venue. Faulk most recently served as General Manager at the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex in North Carolina. He has also served as Director of Operations at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and before that, as the Operations Manager at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City Convention Center.

Doreen Patino

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk announces it has hired Doreen Patino as its new Director of Sales & Marketing. Patino brings a strong track record to her new position, having served in sales leadership roles at several prestigious San Antonio hotels. Patino most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing at The St. Anthony Hotel. During her tenure there, she consistently achieved positive growth year over year in hotel occupancy, ADR (average daily rate) and food & beverage.