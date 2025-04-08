PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Kelly Parkinson, resource development manager for the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, believes the event professionals have an opportunity to better serve their communities by adopting more inclusive design — a practice she would like to see everyone in the industry embrace.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

As our understanding of the word “inclusive” grows, we have the opportunity to better serve our communities. Incredible advancements in technology have complemented this progress, making it our duty to ensure that people with diverse characteristics can fully participate in our events. We cannot claim to seek diversity while lacking the inclusive design that enables participation across every gender, age, race, language, and ability.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would ensure that all aspects of the industry adopt inclusive design. From event venues to virtual conference platforms, there are countless ways to make each touchpoint with attendees more inclusive. We now have the knowledge to better serve our communities in very specific ways, and failing to act on this is a disservice to them.

What do you like most about your job?

I love facilitating those connections and also connecting with people myself. I have the privilege of speaking with individuals from all over the world who are passionate about child health, and that is truly amazing. Once a year, all those people come together at one event to share ideas. My favorite moment at our event is witnessing attendees hugging each other after likely not seeing one another for the past year. While they may have spoken throughout the year, being in the same room is a special experience — and it’s incredibly rewarding to be part of creating that moment.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I have always been passionate about how gathering is such an essential part of the human experience. I’ve long recognized the importance of this, and the events industry embodies that purpose. Now more than ever, we see the profound need to come together, and I feel deeply honored to be part of an industry that makes it happen and celebrates that.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

We are increasingly connected through our tech, tempting us to address problems immediately simply because we can. Confining work to my workstation has helped me find balance and peace in a fully remote work environment. I make a conscious effort not to take work away from my desk, because there will always be another email to send.

How is AI changing your job or the events industry?

AI has made me more efficient. I can have documents proofread, graphics created, and data analyzed in a fraction of the time it used to take. Like many event planning organizations, I work with a small team that achieves big things, and AI has enabled us to accomplish more at a higher caliber.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

Change is important and not something to fear. I have experienced a lot of change in my career, and while it once unsettled me, I now see how each change ultimately benefited me — helping me grow into a better person and a stronger employee. The ability to adapt and maintain a positive attitude toward change is always valuable — especially in the events industry.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

The professional meetings world was thrust into a new technological era during the pandemic, with innovations aimed at mimicking the personal experience of face-to-face interactions. While these advancements now enhance our in-person meetings, they can never replace the human connection that attendees seek. Digital and hybrid events, however, extend our reach by enabling content to be shared with those who might not otherwise be able to attend.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I aspire to take on a director role for an educational conference. I am passionate about leveraging new technologies in the meetings industry to advance educational events while staying true to their foundational purpose: bringing people together. In today’s world, the need for human connection, community, and networking is more important than ever, and this demand will only continue to grow.

I have witnessed firsthand the medical innovations emerging from the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting, where doctors from around the world collaborate to improve child health. I want to play a role in fostering those vital connections. Innovation happens at educational meetings, and meeting planners provide the space for meaningful interactions that might not otherwise occur.