Why Event Planner Jobs Are Climate Jobs

Here are five ways for planners to embrace the “every job is a climate job” perspective to design more sustainable events and move the industry forward.

Author: Beth Surmont

“No matter where we work,” said Jamie Alexander, “every job is a climate job.” Since global warming has such widespread consequences, Alexander, the founder of Project Drawdown, a science-based nonprofit for climate action, is convinced that everyone has a role to play in driving change. While we’ve made progress as an industry toward more sustainable event practices, how can planners assume a climate-focused role to help move the needle further?

1. Master Waste Management

Beyond providing recycling stations, planners need to:

Understand Compostables — It’s great that the plates and silverware are “compostable,” but what special facilities are required, and what’s the proper way to collect those items?

Decode Recycling Symbols 1-7 — Where do you put the 1s vs. the 2s? How clean do they need to be? And where do 5s go? What are the local recycling rules?

Balance the Attendee Experience Against Sustainable Practices — Develop a smart, audience-focused strategy to make decisions about signs, handouts, and giveaways.

2. Embrace Risk Assessment

This includes:

Site Selection — We need to understand the vulnerability of locations and their propensities to weather events and factor in these considerations when sourcing locations and planning activities, especially those outdoors.

Different Audiences — Some sectors and professions will care more than others about their carbon footprint. In the scientific community, for example, potential registrants are opting not to travel to in-person events because of their environmental impact.

Reputational Risk — Planners should be prepared for increased scrutiny of their event's environmental practices and possible negative messaging around those that fall short.

3. Navigate Carbon Footprints and Reporting

Carbon accounting could become the new Strategic Meetings Management Program (SMMP). We will need a basic understanding of the terms and reporting that may be required, including items like:

Emissions Scopes — Understand Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and how they apply to events.

Corporate Requirements — The European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is expected to affect 50,000 companies globally. There will be reporting requirements for companies holding events, and possibly for their employees attending events.

Regular Audits — Similar to the best practice of evaluating vendors on a regular basis, planners may want to implement regular sustainability audits to stay ahead of industry standards.

4. Explain Alternative Transportation

We need to become more well-versed in sustainable mobility options, including:

Public Transit — More than just putting some information on a website, we have to figure out how to make public transportation a compelling option. Many attendees opt out because they are intimidated, so providing clear and simple “how-to” guides is key.

Safe Walking Routes — Planners need to keep in mind the comfort of attendees in weather situations and consider options like a walking buddy system for people who don't feel safe walking alone.

5. Educate Stakeholders and Lead Change Management

We need to be clear communicators on multiple levels, with tailored messaging for:

Attendees — Explain what sustainability initiatives are being put into place — like vegetarian meals —and why, expecting that members of our audience have varying levels of commitment to sustainability.

Sponsors, Speakers, Boards, and Committees — Some decisions will need explanation and justification, and we should leverage our stakeholders to support those initiatives and help bring others along.

Leadership — Much like during the pandemic, planners are in a strategic seat, and it is our responsibility to communicate on best practices, risks, and opportunities.

Event planners have always held more power than we realize. By embracing the “every job is a climate job” perspective, we can not only be leaders in sustainable events, but also in helping our audiences and organizations adapt.

Beth Surmont, CMP-Fellow, FASAE, CAE, is vice president of event strategy and design for marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media.