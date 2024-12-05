Ronnette Phillips | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

When I began my career in hotel sales twenty years ago, I had the privilege of working with a diverse range of clients—corporate, association, and social groups. When seeking advice on which professional organization to join, PCMA consistently came highly recommended. Over the years, I’ve watched PCMA evolve and grow, which motivated me to deepen my involvement. For the past five years, I’ve served on various committees and had the honor of chairing the DEI committee for the last two years. It’s incredibly important to me that individuals who share my background see that there are opportunities for them in this industry. I truly believe in PCMA’s commitment to fostering inclusion and diversity.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

My involvement with PCMA has played a pivotal role in shaping my career path and helping me achieve my leadership goals. Recently, I was promoted to lead a team at Hilton, and I attribute much of this success to the skills and confidence I developed through PCMA. Chairing the DEI committee, for instance, gave me hands-on leadership experience that has been invaluable. PCMA’s extensive educational resources have equipped me with the tools and knowledge to navigate my career, and its focus on continuous learning have been instrumental in my professional development. I strongly recommend participating in the various educational events hosted by your local chapter.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

If you’re eager to elevate your career and thrive in this dynamic field, PCMA is the perfect platform to help you achieve your goals! Being part of PCMA is essential for anyone looking to grow both professionally and personally in the meetings and events industry. PCMA offers unmatched opportunities to build your knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and stay ahead of emerging trends. The educational programs and development resources are invaluable for advancing your career, while the sense of community from people that are in the business fosters collaboration and support. What’s more, I’ve made some lifelong friends through this affiliation

What do you like to do in your free time?

Giving back to my community is important to me, especially through mentoring and supporting younger generations and people of color. I also love spending quality time with my family, and Christmas is a big holiday for me—I decorate my house top to bottom. Music is another big part of my life—right now, I’m really into the Disco era right now and the last concert I saw was Beyonce oh and of course Christmas music! I start listening November 1.