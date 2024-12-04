News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Do You Really Need a Big Career Change?

Much of the time, it’s something in their jobs or in themselves — like skills — that professionals need to change before jumping ship. An executive coach shares in a Harvard Business Review article her three recommendations: 1) understand your context so that you avoid making big impulsive decisions, 2) stay flexible, because ambivalence may actually be the key to better decision making, and 3) be sure to collect enough information about that shiny new profession so that you can make an informed decision.