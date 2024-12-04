Medical Meetings and the Trump Administration

I’ve been getting many inquiries about the future of medical meetings under the new Trump administration. While none of us has a crystal ball, it’s wise to explore the ways in which health-care conferences and conventions may — or may not — be affected. I’ve mapped out potential changes with the new administration that may have a direct or trickle-down effect on medical events.

1. Health-care Policy and Funding

Regulatory Changes — Trump’s previous focus on deregulation could potentially simplify processes for clinical trials or medical research, but this may also raise concerns about oversight and safety.

Trump’s previous focus on deregulation could potentially simplify processes for clinical trials or medical research, but this may also raise concerns about oversight and safety. Pharmaceutical Pricing — Trump has emphasized lowering drug prices, which could shift priorities for pharma companies. This may affect the budgets available for medical meetings and congresses.

Trump has emphasized lowering drug prices, which could shift priorities for pharma companies. This may affect the budgets available for medical meetings and congresses. Insurance Coverage — If changes to health-care legislation were enacted, they could influence patient care models and research funding, indirectly impacting topics and attendance at meetings.

2. Travel and Immigration Policies

Visa Restrictions — Policies on visas and immigration could affect international participation at U.S.-based medical congresses, impacting global collaboration in science and medicine.

Policies on visas and immigration could affect international participation at U.S.-based medical congresses, impacting global collaboration in science and medicine. Trade Relations — Tariffs or tensions with specific countries could affect partnerships with international organizations or sponsors of medical events.

3. Corporate and Pharma Investments

If economic policies under Trump are perceived as beneficial to big corporations, pharmaceutical companies may see increased profits, which could translate to more robust investment in medical education, sponsorships, and events.

Conversely, if budgets are constrained by new pricing regulations, it could lead to reduced spending on meetings and conferences.

4. Public Perception and Advocacy

Trump’s stance on COVID-19 and other health issues has been polarizing. This could influence attendance at — or the thematic focus of — medical events, particularly those that make topics like pandemic preparedness or public health strategies central to their programs.

5. Industry Innovation

If policies incentivize domestic innovation, there could be a rise in U.S.-based medical research and meetings showcasing advancements.

6. Global Competition

If international relations grow tense, some foreign entities may choose non-U.S. destinations for medical congresses, specifically held in Europe or Asia, over those in the U.S.

As a medical event organizer, you may want to prepare for these potential shifts by focusing on flexible planning strategies, monitoring regulatory updates, and staying aligned with corporate priorities. Engaging with key stakeholders to assess their perspectives on the political climate will also help in forecasting the potential impacts.

If Trump were to revisit health-care policies during another term, his administration may aim to modify, scale back, or alter programs like Open Payments, a transparency initiative under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Open Payments, managed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), requires pharmaceutical and medical device companies to report financial relationships with physicians and teaching hospitals.