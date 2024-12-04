People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Liz Irving

Clarion Events North America has promoted Liz Irving to the role of CEO. As the current president of the organization, Irving has played a pivotal role in positioning the business for success by driving strategic initiatives. Under her leadership, the division has achieved growth, innovation, and has implemented a customer-first operating model. Her tenure as president also focused on instilling a culture of accountability and collaboration across the organization. Irving has been with Clarion Events North America since 2020, where she first served as executive vice president, head of marketing, technology, and customer experience before being promoted to chief marketing officer in 2022 and president in 2023.

Mardeen Mattix

San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) has announced the promotion of Mardeen Mattix to the role of deputy CEO and CFO, a newly created position. She joined the SDCC team in 1998 and has served as chief financial officer since 2018. In her expanded role, Mattix will provide strategic direction, drive business initiatives, manage financial operations, and oversee daily functions to promote efficiency across the convention center.

Abigail Fernandez

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has appointed Abigail Fernandez as a manager, global accounts. Fernandez has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, serving in roles ranging from catering sales to director of national accounts at various venues and organizations. She specializes in sourcing, coordinating, and executing events with precision and creativity.

Michael Balyeat

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk and Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk have announced Michael Balyeat as director of sales and marketing. After working with the Downtown San Antonio hotels between 2012–2014, he is returning to the destination to oversee all sales and marketing programs for the properties, implementing strategies that increase brand awareness. Balyeat began his career with Hyatt in 2007 as a corporate management trainee at Grand Hyatt Seattle, then was quickly promoted to sales manager of both Grand Hyatt Seattle and Hyatt at Olive 8. He has since worked at the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade and Hyatt Regency Columbus, in addition to the hotels located on San Antonio’s River Walk.