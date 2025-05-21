People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Greg Byrnes

Incentive travel company One10 has added Greg Byrnes to its leadership team as Senior Director, Strategic Accounts. In this role, he will drive growth for One10’s travel and events business, spearheading new client development and cross-functional initiatives throughout the organization. He joins One10 after more than seven years at PRA, where he served as Regional Director of Sales. Prior to PRA, he held international sales leadership roles with Northstar Travel Group and Questex. Byrnes is an active member of SITE and has previously served as President of the SITE Northeast chapter.

Abby Poeske

Meet Minneapolis has named Abby Poeske its Vice President of Destination Development and Public Affairs. In this role, Poeske will oversee the implementation of the new 10-year destination master plan as well as lead the organization’s government relations and community engagement. Most recently, Poeske served as a Senior Advisor to Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

Kimberly Simone

Kimberly Simone, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors at the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau (CTMEETINGS), the statewide meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization.