Your Summer Conference, Simplified: Three Reasons Why Des Moines Is Built for Easy

June is the perfect time to kick off a stress-free event season—and no city makes it easier than Des Moines, Iowa. With standout affordability and accessibility, this capital city offers a smart, streamlined experience for planners looking to maximize impact without the hassle. Here are three reasons why.

1. Affordability That Goes Further

Des Moines boasts a cost of living well below the national average, which translates into real value for meeting planners and attendees alike. From hotel rates to catering, your budget stretches further—without sacrificing quality. With over 2,800 hotel rooms downtown and more than 13,000 across the metro, accommodations are abundant, comfortable, and centrally located.

2. Unmatched Accessibility

Des Moines is easy to get to and even easier to get around. The city sits at the intersection of Interstates 80 and 35, making it a convenient drive for 25 percent of the U.S. population. The Des Moines International Airport—just 10 minutes from downtown—offers direct flights to more than 25 destinations and over 160 daily flights. No matter how your attendees arrive, they’ll get here with ease.

3. A Downtown Built for Convenience

Once you’re here, everything’s close by. Downtown Des Moines features a four-mile climate-controlled skywalk system that links hotels, the Iowa Events Center, restaurants, and more. With 236,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and a walkable, clean, and safe environment, Des Moines is designed to make event logistics simple.

Whether you’re hosting a small regional gathering or a large national convention, Des Moines offers the scale, service, and simplicity to bring your summer meeting to life.