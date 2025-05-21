Seven Amazing New Experiences to Enjoy at Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City's most innovative and premier luxury casino resort, is a sight to behold.

Rising high above the Boardwalk, Ocean’s 710-foot hotel tower is Atlantic City’s tallest — offering unmatched views of the ocean and city.

Ocean Casino Resort is turning seven—and celebrating in style. As part of its Lucky Summer of Sevens birthday bash, the Atlantic City icon is rolling out more than $7 million in prizes, exclusive events, and a wave of brand-new dining, entertainment, and retail experiences that elevate what it means to stay, play, and meet at Ocean.

Here are seven standout reasons to visit this summer:

1. Two Dining Concepts from Stephen Starr

Renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr will bring two new culinary concepts to Ocean, as part of a $50 million reinvestment project. These additions are expected to blend high design with world-class flavors, further cementing Ocean’s reputation as a food-lover’s destination.

2. LaScala’s Fire

This beloved regional Italian restaurant is bringing its signature wood-fired pizzas, homemade pastas, and energetic vibe to Ocean, expanding the resort’s casual-yet-upscale dining offerings.

3. Sweetheart Coast

A new retail concept with a coastal twist, Sweetheart Coast will offer stylish, beach-inspired fashion and accessories perfect for the boardwalk or brunch.

4. Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar

Fun meets friendly competition at Ocean’s 18, a brand-new mini golf and bar concept that offers a playful, social escape right inside the resort.

5. Blend

Coffee culture gets a stylish upgrade at Blend, a new café where guests can grab a handcrafted drink and unwind or refuel between meetings and spa visits.

6. Expanded Asian Gaming Space

Ocean is doubling down on its commitment to inclusive gaming experiences with a fully expanded Asian gaming area, offering guests a more authentic and exciting atmosphere.

7. Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival

On July 24, guests can sip and savor more than 150 tequila and mezcal offerings at Ocean’s first-ever Agave Festival, featuring live music, expert-led tastings, and gourmet bites.

500+

new Blu Rooms and Suites to be added in 2025 as part of a $50 million investment

32

gaming tables to be featured in Ocean’s expanded Asian Gaming space, coming this summer

160,000+

square feet of meeting and convention space on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

For more information, please visit theoceanac.com.

