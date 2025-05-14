People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Helen Scroggs

The ATL Airport District Convention and Visitors Bureau, the DMO for the cities of College Park, Hapeville, and Union City, Georgia, has hired Helen Scroggs as sales manager. She joined the team in January as a contractor. Scroggs was previously a member of the Atlanta CVB destination services team.

Ryan Matlock

Remington Hospitality, a leading hotel management company, announces the appointment of Ryan Matlock as its new Divisional Vice President of Operations. With nearly two decades of industry experience, Matlock brings a proven track record of operational excellence, strategic leadership, and revenue growth to Remington’s expanding portfolio.

Sarah Farrell

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has named Sarah Farrell Regional Sales Manager. In this role, Farrell will focus on building strategic relationships with meeting planners, corporate clients, and group travel organizers across key markets including Philadelphia, New York, and New Jersey. She joins the bureau with more than 17 years of hospitality experience at regional properties such as Mohegan Pennsylvania and Mount Airy Casino Resort.