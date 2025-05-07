People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Mike Campo

ASM Global has promoted Mike Campo to General Manager of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Campo has more than 20 years of service with ASM Global, including almost 10 years at the Atlantic City Convention Center and more than a decade as assistant general manager at the Huntington Convention Center.

Tony Hodgins

Tony Hodgins has been promoted to regional general manager at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Hodgins joined the convention center in 2023 after spending 30 years at Freeman.

Fiona Bruder

Fiona Bruder is the new Global CE of George P Johnson Experience Marketing. She has been with George P Johnson for more than 22 years, most recently as president – Americas. She joined as executive director, client services, in 2002.

Brandon Hendricks

Black Desert Resort, a new luxury destination in Southern Utah, is proud to announce the growth of its executive team with the appointments of Brandon Hendricks as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Hendricks leads overall commercial strategy for Black Desert Resort and Red Mountain Resort including sales, marketing, revenue management, catering/events and reservations.

Michele Roberts

Pacifica Hotels, a leading owner and operator of boutique hotels across California and Hawaii, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Roberts as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience in sales strategy, market plan execution, and business development, Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Pacifica Hotels. Her expertise in professional networking, forecasting, and data analysis will be invaluable as Pacifica Hotels continues to expand its presence in the hospitality industry.