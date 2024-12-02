Turning an Event’s Budget Constraint Into an Opportunity

Here’s how an event organizer, now a CEO, used an entrepreneurial mindset to make an opening conference reception that had a minor entertainment budget deliver a major impact.

Author: Michael Time

Johnnie White, CAE, CMP Fellow, CEO of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), got his start as an association program manager and event specialist. Early in his career, while working as an event strategist for another association, he came up against the challenge of finding entertainment for an upcoming annual conference to be held at San Francisco’s Moscone Center on a really small budget.

White knew he needed to set the stage for the event by creating a memorable opening reception for its more than 11,000 attendees. On his site visits to San Francisco, he had spent some time in Fisherman’s Wharf, a lively waterfront area known for its souvenir shops, historic ships, restaurants serving clam chowder in sourdough bowls, and vibrant street performers — talented musicians who always drew the attention of passersby, including White. He thought, why not bring the street performers into the conference?

The opening reception was set to take place in the exhibit hall with the exhibitors and attendees — a vast space that needed to be filled with energy and engagement. He reached out to several street musicians from Fisherman’s Wharf, securing the talents of a harpist, a saxophonist, a guitarist, and even a one-man band who could play multiple instruments simultaneously.

The entertainers, stationed throughout the exhibit hall, captivated attendees with their performances. White not only created a memorable experience for the attendees by bringing the unique character of San Francisco into the building with high-quality musical interludes, but he gave the performers a lift — they were paid for their performances and welcomed to enjoy a meal, ensuring they felt valued for their contributions.

A Mindset Shift

White’s ability to think outside the box and find an innovative solution in the face of budget constraints demonstrated his resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit, turning a potentially dull opening reception into one that was memorable and authentic.

White has been using this entrepreneurial mindset throughout his career, and it’s why we struck up a conversation at a PCMA event where we were both speakers — I’m a keynote speaker and change agent specializing in the entrepreneurial mindset. Adopting an entrepreneurial mindset means you are more adaptable and innovative in your thinking. You are able to see challenges as opportunities and envision uncommon solutions — and develop the grit to see them through.

This isn’t a way of thinking reserved only for people who create businesses or work for startups. Any individual, regardless of job title, seniority, or career path, can use this approach and find greater success, personally and professionally.

Having an entrepreneurial mindset not only benefits people at an individual level, but organizations that cultivate this mindset enterprise-wide — with its core traits of agile thinking and creativity — have a competitive advantage. Business challenges are seen not as obstacles but as opportunities to innovate and grow.

White gave me another example of how he has shared this entrepreneurial mindset with others at his organization by taking a mentorship role. One of his employees was an excellent cook, who would bring dishes to the office during holiday events that everyone eagerly anticipated. Her cooking was always the highlight, with colleagues raving about her dishes year after year. So, when a local cooking contest was announced, her coworkers enthusiastically encouraged her to enter. To everyone’s delight, she became one of the finalists, earning a spot to compete in a larger contest in Las Vegas.

Despite her talent, she was hesitant to pursue this opportunity. Cooking had always been a personal passion, not a professional endeavor, and stepping outside her comfort zone felt daunting. Sensing her uncertainty, White took the time to encourage her, pointing out how her passion for cooking could blend with her professional life. He saw potential where she did not and urged her to embrace this chance as a way to explore her entrepreneurial side.

Although she did not win the larger contest, the experience ignited a spark in her. She realized that cooking could be more than just a hobby — it could be a business. With White’s encouragement and mentorship, she ultimately launched a side hustle, her own catering company. His ability to invest in her professional growth helped her see that there are no limits to what she could achieve.

Michael Time, M.D., is an inspirational and motivational speaker, trainer, educator, philanthropist, and CEO of TIME TALKS.