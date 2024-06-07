This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Shamera Stewart, MBA, CMP, DES, Senior Consultant, Events and Operations, at CarMax, shares how she got into the events industry, the role of digital events have to play now, and what opportunities lie ahead for business events professionals.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

To never stop learning. This wisdom has allowed me to commit to ongoing education, skill development, and staying ahead of industry trends — there is always something new to discover. Embracing a mindset of continuous learning has not only improved my professional capabilities but has also empowered me to navigate and thrive in the ever-evolving events industry.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I found my way into the events industry because I naturally fell into the role of the resident “party planner” within my friend group. Organizing gatherings and celebrations wasn’t just a task for me; it was something I genuinely enjoyed. The thrill of creating memorable experiences, along with the joy of seeing people come together and have a great time, drew me towards pursuing a career in the events industry. It’s the perfect blend of creativity, organization, and the rewarding feeling of bringing people together for unforgettable moments.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

With face-to-face events making a comeback, digital events are still imperative to the industry. They help organizations reach more individuals giving organizers the ability to share content across the globe. Attendees can join in from anywhere, catch up on sessions whenever, and the mix of in-person and digital content keeps things versatile — it’s like having the best of both worlds, making our events more diverse and inclusive.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2024?

Advanced technologies like virtual reality and AI will continue to evolve. Event professionals have an exciting opportunity to use these tools to create more engaging events. However, I anticipate a challenge in organizers finding the right balance between digital and in-person experiences. Balancing the tech buzz with the real, human connection of live events will be an ongoing opportunity for organizations.