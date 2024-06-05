People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

TJ Helms

TJ Helms has been appointed director of group sales at the Thompson Denver, a Hyatt property. Helms, who has been with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts his entire career, continues his 13-year tenure with the brand following his most recent role as sales manager and director of group sales at the Hyatt Regency Denver/Grand Hyatt Denver. In his new role, Helms will oversee group and event sales efforts, event planning, marketing, public relations, and hotel activations.

Bertha Crucet

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay has appointed Bertha Crucet as director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Crucet will develop and implement sales initiatives and marketing strategies to generate revenue and support the property’s continued growth after an extensive renovation. Crucet has 25 years of industry experience working in hospitality, sales, catering, and operations. She has worked at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay previously, with her history with the property dating back to 1999. Most recently, Crucet served as sales leader for Marriott Multi-Hotel Sales South.

Mark Goodwin

Mark Goodwin has been promoted to director of sales and marketing at The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Goodwin, who joined the resort in 2011, most recently worked as director of sales, catering, and conference services. Goodwin’s career in hospitality includes extensive experience on Hilton Head Island, including the Crowne Plaza Hilton Head Island Beach Resort, Heritage Golf Group, Hilton Oceanfront Resort & Spa, and Hilton Savannah DeSoto.

Charles Andres

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa has appointed Chef Charles Andres as its new executive chef for the property. Andres, who has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, will oversee the overall culinary direction of the resort’s multiple dining establishments, in-room dining, and the property’s catering and special events. Most recently, Andres served as executive sous chef for Wailea Beach Resort.