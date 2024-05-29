News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Feel Like You Never Have Enough Time? The Cure Is a Walk in Nature.
Looking for an antidote to that frantic feeling so common in modern life? A new study reported on by Inc. suggests a simple fix: Get out and spend some time in nature.
How ‘Work Zones’ Can Help Create Better Focus, According to a Neuroscientist
According to a recent study, 62 percent admit that they have a hard time staying on task while working from home. Stylist suggests one quick fix: the neuroscientist-backed technique of creating dedicated work zones to help improve focus and boost productivity.
Five Questions to Ask Yourself in Order to Be Happier at Work
Feel stuck in a job that no longer brings you joy? Fast Company has five questions you should ask yourself before making a career pivot, including: What’s your tipping point?
What Really Motivates You at Work?
Most employers reward hard work by taking a team to a nice dinner or a cash bonus. But sometimes an employer’s broader recognition strategy does not align with what its individual workers want and need. Harvard Business Review offers five practical techniques you can start using today to increase the likelihood of getting the rewards and recognition you value most. You can start by reflecting on the experiences and things that excite you most.