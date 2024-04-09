This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Sulena Gómez, Coordinator of Government and Industry Relations at DMO/PROMTUR Panama, shares how she sees AI changing the future of work in the events industry.

How are you using AI for your job now, and how do you think AI will change your job or the events industry in the future?

The use of AI has become fundamental for many individuals and it has evolved into an essential tool both in the professional and personal spheres. In my case, AI plays a crucial role in various tasks, facilitating the formulation of responses, crafting notes, making grammatical adjustments, translating documents, and defining unfamiliar words.

In the context of the events industry, AI is seen as a valuable ally. It is anticipated that this technology will significantly contribute to improving event logistics, idea development, and the ease of event management and coordination. The combination of human creativity with AI capabilities has the potential to propel the events industry to new heights of efficiency and excellence in the future.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

Before the pandemic, digital events existed, but they didn’t have a significant impact. The onset of the pandemic drastically changed this reality, making online events such as webinars, training sessions, and remote activities an integral part of our lives.

Today, the opportunity to participate in digital events represents a new norm. This signifies a clear rise in the importance of the digital era. Technological advances have not only transformed how we organize events, making it easier and more dynamic, but they have also proven their utility in various aspects of our daily lives.