This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Katie Eike, Conference and Events Coordinator at Freeman Company, shares how she would transform the business events industry with new creativity.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

The one thing I’d do to transform our industry would be to make events more fun and exciting. Thankfully, I work with a company that is always looking for new ways to make events exciting for attendees. Hopefully there is room for new creativity and fun in 2024 and beyond.

What do you like most about your job?

I get to work very closely with not only my team but with clients as well. In the coordinator role I work closely with all workstreams that make an event successful. I also get to collaborate with inspiring individuals who have been in the industry much longer than I have and they are always willing to help me better understand areas where I am weaker. With this role I also get to travel all over the country with a great, inspiring team — which is a major plus.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

Don’t be afraid to receive criticism. I am always looking out for good and bad criticism since it’s the best way for me to learn and improve. There may be better and more effective ways for me to do things, so I need to be open and be able to handle that.