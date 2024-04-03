News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Is Managing Your Inbox the Key to Productivity?
Some people say that inbox zero is the key to reducing work anxiety, boosting their productivity, while others say they prefer not spending time sorting through emails. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, says WorkLife, there are some tools and tricks to consider to help you tame the inbox beast.
‘I Have Holes in My Knowledge:’ Gen Z Talks About the Pros and Cons of Starting Their Careers During the Pandemic
Four years after office dynamics got turned upside down, a new generation of early-career employees is coming to terms with what it means to be forever hybrid and shares their struggles with Fast Company.
6 of the Most Passive-Aggressive Phrases You’re Probably Using (But Shouldn’t Be)
Passive-aggressive behavior occurs frequently in everyday interactions with our friends, family members, and co-workers, and you may not always recognize that there can be envy or resentment lurking in some insidious phrases like “Good for you.” HuffPost offers more neutral substitutes.
7 Stories of Dramatic Career Pivots
At some point, everybody dreams of quitting their job to do something completely different. Sometimes, they are pure fantasy — but those dreams also can get turned into reality. The Cut shares stories of seven people whose major career changes worked out astoundingly well — both financially and emotionally.