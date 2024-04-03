People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Anita Paic

The Vienna Tourist Board has named Anita Paic as the new head of B2B Mangement and the Vienna Convention Bureau to help bolster international relations, as well as promote congresses and corporate meetings in Vienna. Paic is an expert in international strategic marketing communication. She previously worked at FMTG Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group, Sacher Hotels, Marriott International, and Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, a collective of some of Vienna’s most prominent performance venues. In her new role, Paic will help attract global congresses, corporate conferences, and incentive meetings, as well as provide extensive support to meeting organizers.

Samuel L. Thompson III

Visit Greater Palm Springs (VGPS) has appointed Samuel L. Thompson III as the new director of Indian Wells Tourism. Thompson will collaborate closely with the City of Indian Wells and local tourism partners to drive visitation to the city. Thompson has worked in the industry for more than 25 years. In 2015, he launched his own full-service event management agency, Sync Meeting Management.

Suzanne Hackman

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) has appointed Suzanne Hackman as the new director of sales and industry relations. She will be tasked with devising sales strategies to draw overnight visitors to Sarasota County, as well as overseeing the management of relationships with local business partners. Hackman has extensive experience working in meetings and events, as well as at DMOs. Most recently, she served as regional director of sales at PRA Business Events. Prior to that, she worked as the vice president of sales and business development at Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater, where she spent 17 years of her career.

Juan Ayala

Juan Ayala has joined the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, as a national sales manager. He has held pivotal sales manager positions at establishments such as Hilton Irvine, Buttes Marriott, South Seas Island Resort in Captiva Island, Florida. Most recently, he worked at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts in Virginia.