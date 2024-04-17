People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kim Kopetz

The Opus Group has promoted Kim Kopetz to the role of president and CEO. Kopetz brings more than 25 years of experience to the role and will lead all of the Opus Group’s brands, Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve. Kopetz first joined Opus in 1998 and has held a wide variety of roles that have touched nearly every part of the business. In June 2020, she was named president of Opus Agency, and in October 2022, she became president and COO of the Opus Group. Kopetz succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the board.

Brittany Cockrell

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has hired Brittany Cockrell as director, membership and corporate events. She will manage programs and initiatives to maximize member retention while also planning and executing a range of industry events, including ACVB’s annual meeting and the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame ceremony. Cockrell comes to ACVB with more than 16 years of experience working in hospitality. Most recently, she served as director of catering and conference services at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

Tom Counts

Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston has appointed Tom Counts as the hotel’s new director of sales. Throughout his career, Counts has worked in almost every corner of the hospitality industry, from line cook to executive-level sales roles. Most recently, Counts worked at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, and Westin Chicago River North.