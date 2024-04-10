People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Nancy Mammana and Fred Dixon

NYC Tourism + Conventions has named Nancy Mammana, chief marketing officer, as its interim CEO. Current president and CEO Fred Dixon will exit his role on June 5 to lead Brand USA. Mammana has been with NYC Tourism + Conventions since 2018, including five years as CMO, and led the company’s 2023 rebrand. She oversees organizational strategies touching the five boroughs of New York City, including events, partnerships, and global tourism development efforts. A search committee has been formed to lead the process of selecting a new CEO.

Sarah Marshall

Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Farnborough, England, has appointed Sarah Marshall as its new venue director. She has more than 25 years of experience working in the events industry and has launched events across the globe, managing large-scale exhibitions and conference portfolios for a number of organizers. In her new role, Marshall will lead the commercial growth strategy of the venue and work to deliver quality events.

Steve Rader

ASM Global has named Steve Rader as the new general manager for the Anchorage Convention Centers. Rader has nearly two decades of experience in the Alaskan hospitality and events space. Most recently, he worked as a complex general manager of the Lakefront Anchorage and the McCormick Scottsdale hotels. In his new role, Rader will manage day-to-day operations of the Anchorage Convention Centers, comprising the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center and the William A. Egan Civic and Convention Center.

Misty Pacheco

Misty Pacheco has been appointed director of sales at the Pensacola Beach Resort. Pacheco has more than 24 years of experience working in hospitality and most recently served as director of catering and convention services at the Hilton Pensacola Beach & Holiday Inn Resort, where she coordinated events for up to 2,000 attendees. In her new role, she will solicit new business opportunities for the 161-room resort, including group bookings.

Jessica Sherbert

The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando has appointed Jessica Sherbert as director of sales. She previously spent the last four years working as director of sales and marketing at the Marriott Village Orlando. In her new role, Sherbert, who has been working in Orlando hospitality since 2011, will be responsible for overseeing all sales activities.