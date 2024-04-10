News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.

An Introvert’s Guide to Successfully Navigating Conferences

We are pros at organizing conferences, but what about attending them? Conferences — no matter how familiar you are with them — may feel daunting and overwhelming, but, says Information Week, they can also be highly productive and enjoyable with a little planning and self-reflection.

Why Millennial Women Are Turning to Facebook Groups for Career Advice

‘LinkedIn is a place to flex; it feels too vulnerable to ask for help. Facebook Groups give you an outlet to connect with like-minded people in a less formal way,’ says one job seeker to Fast Company.

Gen Z Reports Workplace Bullying Amid RTO — but Are They Just Taking Things the Wrong Way?

While companies often have policies against bullying and harassment, the severity of such situations can vary greatly, and experts say younger workers may simply be misinterpreting interactions. But, theorizes WorkLife, they also may just be more vocal and unwilling to put up with what other generations before them have.

The Biggest Secret at Work: Your Office Crush

Office crushes, in all their mercurial glory and pain, shape our working lives in deeply meaningful ways. As Business Insider reports, year after year, in annual surveys from the Society for Human Resource Management, about half of respondents consistently report having a crush on a colleague. All around the office, your managers, direct reports, and peers are spending some untold portion of company time daydreaming about or flirting with each other.

April 10, 2024

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA