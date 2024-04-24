People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ryan Strowger

Ryan Strowger, CEM, has been appointed the International Sign Association’s (ISA) new vice president of trade shows and meetings. Strowger, who will join ISA full time in June, joins the team from Optica, formerly the Optical Society, where he served as chief events and corporate engagement officer. There, he led Optica’s conference programming, event logistics, event marketing, corporate membership, and sales sponsorship responsibilities. He also oversaw the organization’s 25–30 topical conferences and major exhibitions.

Mark White

Mark White, chief sales and experience officer at Visit Salt Lake (VSL), has announced his retirement after a 31-year career. After working in the investment and banking industries, White was hired as VSL’s first director, ski tourism. In that role, he attracted hundreds of ski clubs and tour operators to the area. He later assumed the role of director of conventions and sports events and, in 2002, became VSL’s chief sales officer. Throughout his career, he has been deeply involved in securing thousands of events for the area. While at VSL, White served on numerous boards and committees as well, including the Utah Ski Association, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, Cottonwood Canyons Foundation, American Whitewater, Utah Rivers Council, and Destinations International.

Hannah Cochrane and Mackenzie Brown

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has grown its conference team with the appointments of Hannah Cochrane and Mackenzie Brown. Cochrane joins the corporate team as sales and business development manager. She previously worked at Dakota Hotels and served as the Scotland Glasgow Ambassador for SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence). Brown has been named association sales manager. Her background includes roles across the events and sports industries, from Feed the Crew to FirstPointUSA.

More Hires

For previous news of promotions, new hires, and other movements of business events industry professionals, check out the People on the Move archive.