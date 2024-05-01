People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Andrew Weir

Destination Toronto has appointed Andrew Weir as president and CEO, effective May 1. He has been an integral member of the organization’s leadership team for 18 years, most recently serving as executive vice president. Weir has served on several boards across the industry, including Destination International’s DMAP Board and as chair of of the Tourism Industry Association Ontario from 2021–2023.

Lindsay Arell

ASM Global has named Lindsay Arell as chief sustainability officer for its collection of 400 venues. Arell has been working on sustainability in the industry for two decades, including for professional sports teams, venues, and a wide array of events. After founding her company Honeycomb Strategies, she led the development of the ASM Global ACTS sustainability plan. Arell also founded the Sustainable Sport Index, the sports industry’s first global benchmarking project on the impacts of teams, leagues, and venues. Her new appointment is a key part of ASM Global’s sustainability goals, which include the elimination of single-use plastic as one of the pillars in the ASM Global Acts platform.

Dani Schneider and Abby Feltzer

Choose Lansing has announced a promotion and a new hire. Dani Schneider, CTA, has been promoted sales manager after previously serving as Choose Lansing’s sales and services coordinator. She joined the team in 2022 and has played a key role in booking short-term events, planning Choose Lansing meetings, and providing essential support to the sales and services team. Abby Feltzer has been hired as sales and services coordinator. She will provide administrative sales support, as well as event and meeting coordination.

Selena Coles

Visit Williamsburg has named Selena Coles as its new public relations specialist. Coles’ responsibilities include media relations, promoting Visit Williamsburg’s initiatives and attractions to a global audience, and collaborating on developing strategic communications plans.

Barbara Jamison-Woods

Barbara Jamison-Woods has been appointed president of the City Destinations Alliance (CityDNA). She will work alongside the CityDNA board and its 121 members, including tourist boards, convention bureaus, and city marketing organizations, to promote responsible and sustainable tourism across Europe. Before being appointed president of CityDNA, she served for six years on its board, including three years as vice president. Jamison-Woods, who will serve a three-year term, has 25 years of experience working in global tourism and destination promotion. She currently serves as head of Europe at London & Partners, the city’s business growth and destination agency.

More Hires

