News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Experts

People lie most days, according to Kevin Colwell, a professor of psychology at Southern Connecticut State University who researches deception. The majority of fibs are harmless white lies that don’t hurt anyone, but some lies can do real damage. It’s not easy to tell if someone is deceiving you, but TIME has compiled nine clues from experts — and some fly in the face of what we’ve long believed to be telltale signs of lying, like avoiding eye contact.