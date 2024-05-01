News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
We Regret to Inform You That You May Have ‘Email Apnea’ and Not Even Realize It
Next time you’re reading or sending an email — whether it has your full attention or it’s at the same time as simultaneously battling incoming Slack messages and texts — take a beat and notice how you’re breathing. David Perls, who has taught Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) at the University of California San Francisco, tells GQ that a lot of people unknowingly alter their breathing when emailing, taking short, shallow breaths, or holding their breath altogether, a phenomenon dubbed “email apnea.”
‘I Have Holes in My Knowledge’: Gen Z Talks About the Pros and Cons of Starting Their Careers During the Pandemic
Four years after office dynamics got turned upside down, a new generation of early-career employees shares with Fast Company how they are coming to terms with what it means to be forever hybrid, including dealing with a lack of onboarding and the assumption that they will figure things out themselves.
How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Experts
People lie most days, according to Kevin Colwell, a professor of psychology at Southern Connecticut State University who researches deception. The majority of fibs are harmless white lies that don’t hurt anyone, but some lies can do real damage. It’s not easy to tell if someone is deceiving you, but TIME has compiled nine clues from experts — and some fly in the face of what we’ve long believed to be telltale signs of lying, like avoiding eye contact.
Research: How Women Can Build High-Status Networks
Despite the potential career benefits of building high-status networks, research has long shown that women face greater obstacles in establishing these networks than men. New research in Harvard Business Review not only underscores what we know about the unique challenges women face in building high-status networks; it also offers a strategic roadmap for overcoming these challenges. For organizations committed to gender equality, the study provides a clear directive: Invest in building network sponsor programs that recognize and use the distinct pathways through which women can achieve high-status connections.