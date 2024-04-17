News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How Much Does Cell Phone Use Zap Workplace Productivity?
Cell phones are ever-present in the modern workplace and an essential tool for many to do their jobs in remote and hybrid environments. But they can also serve as a major distraction and zap productivity — for instance, says WorkLife, when returning a client’s text turns into falling down an hour-long TikTok-watching rabbit hole.
6 Compliments That Land Every Time
Stanford University behavioral scientist Xuan Zhao has spearheaded research that suggests we underestimate the positive impact compliments have — on both the giver and receiver. Zhao and other behavioral scientists share in TIME some of their favorite compliments and why they resonate, like: “You handled that situation really well.”
How to Turn Setbacks Into Constructive Failures
Even great ideas fail when there is insufficient appreciation of how they must interact with the real world. It happens to people from all walks of life; they discover belatedly that their great idea doesn’t have buy-in from the rest of the team or organization (or family!) or that they didn’t take into account some practical considerations that present new problems. In Fast Company, biomedical engineer and Harvard Medical School professor Jeff Karp takes a page from his new book LIT: Use Nature’s Playbook to Energize Your Brain, Spark Ideas, and Ignite Action, on ways to reframe and reflect on failure so it becomes a tool for success.
5 Well-Intentioned Behaviors That Can Hurt Your Team
Most people can spot a toxic leader and connect the dots on why and how they are causing damage. But it’s much harder to recognize when well-intentioned leaders unknowingly do things — like overly relying on group consensus — that have a negative impact on their teams. Harvard Business Review offers five common ways managers’ attempts to be supportive of their team can turn out to be counterproductive.