News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Turn Setbacks Into Constructive Failures

Even great ideas fail when there is insufficient appreciation of how they must interact with the real world. It happens to people from all walks of life; they discover belatedly that their great idea doesn’t have buy-in from the rest of the team or organization (or family!) or that they didn’t take into account some practical considerations that present new problems. In Fast Company, biomedical engineer and Harvard Medical School professor Jeff Karp takes a page from his new book LIT: Use Nature’s Playbook to Energize Your Brain, Spark Ideas, and Ignite Action, on ways to reframe and reflect on failure so it becomes a tool for success.