We’ve updated some suggestions that risk management consultant Joan L. Eisenstodt offered during the 2016 Zika virus outbreak as they are still applicable today.

If you’re contracted with venues and vendors in countries where there has been a warning, look first to your crisis plan to see where this fits. And, talk with your attorney — it is uncertain whether warnings from the CDC fall under force majeure and/or impossibility clauses.

If you do not have a plan, consider the impact of the warnings on the meeting and to those attending.

Talk with your attorney and with your insurance carrier about the long-term impact of the decisions you make.

“The big issues are legal — canceling a meeting and contracts — versus the safety of people,” Eisenstodt said in 2016. “The real concern of attendees contracting the virus versus hurting the populations of those areas by moving a meeting based on reports.

“The questions, of course, revolve around how much hype there is around the virus versus the reality of the risk of someone in the group contracting the virus,” she added. “In risk management, we always teach that people come first and their safety comes first.”

In 2015, John S. Foster, an attorney whose firm specializes in the legal aspects of meetings and events, had suggestions that still apply today. Back then, he recommended analyzing your contracts in terms of termination and cancellation language. The typical force-majeure clause in convention-industry contracts limits termination of the contract without liability to situations where it is impossible for one or both parties to perform. See his other recommendations.