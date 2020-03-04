As organizations plan for events in an uncertain future during the COVID-19 outbreak, they struggle with how to keep their registrants informed of updates on their event websites. How can they strike the right balance between communicating positive messages about the upcoming event, convey that they are keeping a watchful eye on a growing epidemic, express genuine concern about the health and wellbeing of their participants, and attempt to answer their many questions?
One planner Convene spoke with held up The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center March 8–12, as a masterful example of all of the above. (Note: She does not work for the organizer, the Optical Society.) Take a look at the Optical Society’s COVID-19 FAQ page.
What Events Professionals Need to Know About COVID-19
PCMA has created a COVID-19 web page to help event professionals find reliable information about the outbreak and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared.”