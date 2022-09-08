More Findings From the 2022 Salary Survey

Age + experience. The average respondent is 45 years old with 16 years of experience. Eighty-two percent are female; 16 percent are male; and less than 2 percent did not — or preferred not — to answer. Eight out of 10 respondents are white; 8 percent are African American or Black; 5 percent are Hispanic or Latinx; and 3 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander.

Pay + experience. The average salary for all meeting professionals is $98,089 — the median is $92,500. This is significantly higher than the average salary reported in the 2020 Salary Survey of $87,924. The average salary for meeting professionals with 1–3 years of experience is $57,343; 4–5 years, $65,042; 6–8 years, $71,041; 9–10 years, $88,050; and 10-plus years, $105,610.

Credentials. More than two out of five respondents have earned the CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) designation; and one-quarter have earned the DES (Digital Event Strategist) credential — not surprisingly, a huge jump from the 7 percent who had earned a DES in the pre-pandemic 2020 survey. Respondents with a CMP earned on average nearly $11,000 more a year than their colleagues without the designation: $104,262 vs. $93,506. Respondents with a DES earned $8,000 more than those without one — $104,290 with a DES vs. $95,934 without one. And those who earned both a CMP and DES were $18,000 ahead, earning $95,363 with neither designation and $113,451 with both.

Roles. The average salary for an association executive is $121,479; association meeting professional, $92,078; corporate meeting professional, $100,416; government meeting professional, $72,499; and independent meeting professional, $98,622; medical meeting professional, $89,996.

Senior-level. Twenty-six percent are managers, followed by directors (22 percent). Four percent are at the VP level. More than half (54 percent)

of respondents supervise a meetings staff. On average, they supervised six staff members.

Long weeks. Half of respondents put in between 41 and 50 hours a week and one-quarter have 30–40-hour workweeks. Fifteen percent are on the job 51 to 60 hours; and 8 percent burn the midnight oil, working 60-plus hours each week. One-third of planners said they took only one–10 PTO days in 2021; 20 percent took 11–15; and 8 percent took zero PTO days, compared to 3 percent who said they took none of their personal and vacation days in 2019 in our 2020 survey.

More work. Nearly eight out of 10 respondents said that they have had more responsibilities added to their job description this year, compared to 67 percent who said the same in 2020.

Less than three out of four. Sixty-eight percent received an increase in pay within the last 12 months; 23 percent said it has remained the same; 8 percent (vs. 2 percent in 2020) have seen their salaries decrease. Of those who received a salary increase, 17 percent said it was due to a promotion and three out of 10 said it was part of a regular increase. Thirteen percent said they had changed employers. Fifty-eight percent expect to receive a raise in the next year, but 16 percent do not, and one-quarter said they don’t know. Thirty-one percent reported that their salary increased by less than 5 percent; 27 percent said it increased by 5 to 9.9 percent; and 42 percent received increases of more than 10 percent. The average increase for those receiving a raise is 12 percent, vs. 7 percent in the 2020 survey.

Salary ranges. More than half (64 percent) of planners earn $70,000 or more annually. Annual compensation ranges: $40,000–$49,999, 2 percent; $50,000–$59,999, 6 percent; $60,000–$69,999, 12 percent; $70,000–$84,999, 17 percent; $85,000 to $99,999, 20 percent; $100,000–$124,999, 16 per- cent; $125,000 to $149,900, 5 percent; $150,000 to $174,900, 3 percent; $175,000 and above, 3 percent.

Satisfaction. Forty-seven percent report that they are satisfied with their current salary; nearly 40 percent expressed dissatisfaction. Sixty-two percent of respondents are satisfied with their specific jobs; nearly one-quarter expressed dis- satisfaction. And perhaps most striking of all, whereas more than eight out of 10 said in 2020 that they are satisfied with the meetings profession as a whole, only 65 percent — nearly 20 percent fewer — said the same in 2022.

Office locations. Four percent of respondents work for organizations located in Europe/U.K.; less than 2 percent in Asia; and five percent in Canada. The remainder work for organizations based around the U.S. — one-quarter in Washington, D.C., 11 percent in Chicago, 3 percent in New York, and nearly half in other locations around the U.S.

Silver lining. When we surveyed meeting planners in February and early March of 2020 before the pandemic lockdowns, one-third said they worked from home part-time and 14 percent full-time. Nearly one-third said they did not work remotely — and 22 percent said that they would like to. Wish fulfilled: 85 percent of respondents to this survey said their employer has a flexible hybrid work policy; only 14 percent work for organizations that do not.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene. The Salary Survey was conducted in late July and nearly 350 planners participated. All material © 2022 by PCMA.

Please download a PDF of findings — in charts and graphs — from the 2022 Salary Survey below.