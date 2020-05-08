Transform Your Team for Digital Events


As more and more organizations turn to digital event adoption for not only the here and now, but the future, the shifting mindset includes taking a look inward at existing positions and skillsets that can be used to easily transition to a digital event role needed to successfully plan and produce a digital event.

In this resource, you’ll find examples of existing roles and how you can take face-to-face meeting tasks and compare them to digital event tasks in order to fulfill the roles needed.

