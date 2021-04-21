Student Insight Series: Taking on a Pandemic Career Search

Job hunting is difficult no matter what skill level or trade. Throw in COVID-19 and how it’s affected the events industry and we now must rethink how we market ourselves, and possibly even reevaluate what segment of the ever-changing meeting and events industry we should explore for career options.

PCMA’s Student Insight Series continues discussing these challenges with this exciting panel including a recent graduate who has successfully navigated the job hunt, a student ready to graduate, and an event industry HR professional who will share their stories and successes of job searching mid-pandemic. Our moderator, Lauren Kramer, known for her role as a recruiter for industry professionals, will walk this panel through their job hunting strategies and suggestions for the current Meeting & Events Industry job market.

Learning Objectives

1) Learn best practices for using social media to market yourself. Discover enhanced or new social media job posting options.

2) Making your resume standout in comparison to other recent graduates by highlighting special skill sets and characteristics.

3) Develop strategies for maintaining a positive mental mindset during your career search.