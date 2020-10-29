Webinar: The Return to Face-to-Face: What Will You Do?

In the history of event planning, 2020 will be the year that brought the most cataclysmic changes. Until 2021! Events are going to look vastly different next year when we are all able to return to face-to-face. From seating arrangements to group dining, personal greetings to bathroom breaks, from speaker mics to sharing materials — and let’s acknowledge that virtual components complementing in-person activities are here to stay – nothing will be the same. How does a busy, stressed out planner know which options to choose?
World-renown conference speakers, Heather Mason and Ed Salvato have had active roles in the events industry for years, participating and speaking at face-to-face meetings in the past as well as attending and presenting in the current online modality. The dynamic duo will present hypothetical scenarios for the audience to reflect upon, debate and decide the best course of action.
Learner Outcomes:
- Recognize current industry challenges
- Examine crowd-source best practices for approaching COVID-era meeting planning
- Learn how to critically evaluate what options are best for your meeting
- Understand when you’re increasing your risk rather than reducing it
Information
- Duration: 01:02:22
- Date: 10/29/2020
- Speakers:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
- Clock Hours: 1.0