Spokane Is Like No Other, And Here’s Why

First and foremost, Spokane is pronounced Spo-CAN, not Spo-CANE.

It’s important we make the distinction since we fully anticipate PCMA members will be making more trips — for business and pleasure — to the beloved city in eastern Washington State.

Known as the Lilac City, Spokane is blessed with a unique combination of dazzling outdoors, amazing attractions, incredible arts, delectable dining, and a historic past that has laid the groundwork for a vibrant future.

If you hear that Spokane is on the rise, it’s not marketing speak — it’s fact.

Speaking of facts, it doesn’t rain all the time in Spokane — that’s on the other side. Spokane is on the sunny side — and as a matter of fact, Spokane means “Children of the Sun” in Salish.

Spokane has something for everyone — starting with the largest urban waterfall (a five-minute walk from the Convention Center) in the United States.

At the same time, residents recognize that healthy competition — from nearby cities — makes the landscape better for members. Wondering what distinguishes Spokane from the crowded pack? Unquestionably, it’s the friction-free accessibility. With a short 12-minute commute from our international airport to downtown, members get closer to Spokane’s Convention Center, and access to over 2,000 hotel rooms, dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.

Of course, one dare not leave out the fact that Spokane has one of the best college basketball teams in the nation — the Gonzaga Bulldogs. (National Basketball Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton is its most famous alum.)

And, to further set the record straight — now that you know how to properly pronounce Spo-CAN, here’s one last nugget: Father’s Day was invented in Spokane.

Indeed, Spokane is like no other. To learn more, go to VisitSpokane.com.