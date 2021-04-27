Webinar: How We Safely Hosted a Face-to-face Event in January

The Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Aurora, Co., hosted a face-to-face event as part of the hybrid Convening Leaders 2021. How did they do it safely? Join us for a candid conversation with Michael Clarke and Tonya Almond about hybrid events. The pair will discuss what The Gaylord did in January and how they learn from each event they host to improve future hybrid event experiences for their attendees. We also will look forward to PCMA’s EduCon 2021 in July and how the PCMA team is learning from our industry partners to put on a safe and successful event at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Ariz.

