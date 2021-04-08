Pandemic Protocol: Who’s Responsible for Enforcing Event Safety?

The events industry is more than ready to return to face-to-face meetings and working hard to properly prepare for attendee safety. Numerous mandates and protocols have been put into place since we last met and everyone is working together to be sure they are followed. But, who is ultimately responsible for enforcement? Join our panel of industry experts for a discussion about this very question and other points to consider before you return onsite.
MODERATOR
Ed Salvato, LGBTQ Tourism & Hospitality Marketing Expert
PANELISTS
Tyra Warner, PhD, Esq, CMP, Attorney and Department Chair of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the College of Coastal Georgia
Kenita Hidalgo, CMP, Manager of Meetings and Marketing for the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL)
John S. Gonzalez, CMP, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Houston First Corporation
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 01:01:00
- Date: 04/08/2021
- Speakers:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
- Clock Hours: 1