News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
6 Leadership Lessons From the New CEO of Visit Orlando
Industry veteran Casandra Matej shares with Bizbash advice for thriving in hard times, finding a support system, being a woman in leadership, and more.
Research: Adding Women to the C-Suite Changes How Companies Think
In new research published in Harvard Business Review, researchers found that when women join the C-suite, they don’t just bring new perspectives — they actually shift how the C-suite thinks about innovation, ultimately enabling these firms to consider a wider variety of strategies for creating value.
5 Ways That Introverts Can Transition Back to In-Person Work
Introverts may be dreading the return to in-person work, but there are ways for them to ease back into the daily office grind, according to Forbes, including adjusting work schedules if possible, resisting the temptation to over-schedule, and bringing some comforts of home to the office.
Why You Stay Up So Late, Even When You Know You Shouldn’t
There are certain traits that lend themselves to “revenge bedtime procrastination.” There’s also a way out. WIRED has the latest.