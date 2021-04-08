People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Chagrin Olivo

Royal Sonesta San Juan has named Chagrin Olivo as its director of sales and marketing. In her new role, she will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the property. Olivo has worked in hospitality for 16 years, and previously served as associate director of sales under the property’s previous name, InterContinental San Juan.

Jamie Choi

The Laylow, Autograph Collection in Honolulu, Hawaii, has named Jamie Choi as its new director of sales and marketing. Choi, who began her hospitality career in South Korea, has more than 17 years of local and international hospitality experience. She previously worked as regional sales manager and director of sales and marketing at several hotels in Waikiki, including Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel. In her new role, Choi will oversee the planning and implementation of sales strategies.

Christopher Toy

Christopher Toy has been named director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capital District, opening summer 2021. Toy previously spent six years in the Austin Market, most recently serving as the director of sales and marketing overseeing The Ruby Hotel in Round Rock, Texas, and 7A Ranch in Wimberly, Texas.