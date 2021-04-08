Pandemic Protocol: Is a Vaccine Passport a Solution for the Business Events Industry?

As the air travel industry, many governments and cities explore, trial and or embrace the idea of a Vaccine Passport yet the World Health organisation (WHO) is yet to endorse such a concept. Event industry professionals are also devising plans for the return of national and international events with the safety of attendees at the forefront of their plans. So, the questions stands is a Vaccine Passport a solution for the Business Events Industry?

Listen in as some of APAC and EMEA’s experienced event professionals as they debate this important question and the effects positive and negative on our industry. Followed by a global deep dive by sector for you to collaborate and explore what this means for you and your organisation.

MODERATOR

Oscar Cerezales, Global Executive President Corporate Division, MCI Group

PANELISTS

Lyn-Lewis Smith, CEO, BESydney

Sanjay Seth, Managing Director Asia Pacific, BCD Meetings & Events

Ben Hainsworth, Managing Director, EASL – The Home of Hepatology