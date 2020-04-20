COVID-19 Crisis: Checking in on the Business Events Industry

Author: Convene Editors       

COVID-19 surveyAs the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, PCMA and Convene will be surveying business event professionals — planners and suppliers — biweekly to understand our community’s short- and long-term business expectations. We will share the critical insights your answers collectively reveal about how the business events industry is navigating this pandemic to help guide your personal and professional recovery planning.

This survey should take under two minutes for you to complete, and you have until 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 23 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

April 20, 2020

