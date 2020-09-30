Author: Danica Tormohlen

For the past 60 years, the Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals (FAMP) has hosted a State Annual Convention and Trade Show for its members, who are mortgage brokers and lenders from across Florida. While some industries have seen a downturn during the pandemic, the mortgage industry in Florida is experiencing a record year in terms of loan originations and refinancing, said Valerie Saunders, CEO, ClearPath Association Management Solutions Inc., who manages the event.

The association wanted to move forward with its event originally scheduled for July 31–Aug. 3 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, but FAMP had some challenges to overcome first. To gauge sentiment, FAMP surveyed pre-registered attendees and exhibitors, as well as last year’s attendees and exhibitors, to find out what they wanted in terms of a virtual and/or in-person event.

“Close to 70 percent indicated they wanted an in-person event, and a majority reported they would not participate in a virtual event,” Saunders said. “While much of the industry is automated, FAMP members look forward to the annual convention to network with colleagues, earn continuing education credit for annual licensing requirements, and explore new products.” In 2019, FAMP drew 1,500 attendees and 140 booths.

During the spring and early summer, Saunders and her team communicated regularly with the hotel, which was closed during lockdown and set to re-open on July 1. “Even though the hotel would be open by our original dates, they told us they would not be able to staff up in time,” Saunders said. “They gave us three options: Terminate our original contract and they would return our deposit with no penalty; reschedule the event in 2020 with new contract terms; or postpone to 2021 with the same contract terms.”

FAMP opted to renegotiate its contract terms and host an in-person event in 2020. “The contract terms were favorable,” Saunders said. “The hotel waived attrition fees and lowered F&B minimums to the amount of our deposit. Without concessions from the hotel and contractor — who were true partners during this process — we would not gone forward with the event.”

Held Sept. 9-12 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, FAMP 2020 attracted 500 attendees and 40 exhibitors. While this year’s event represented a fraction of last year’s numbers, FAMP deemed the event a success and even generated a profit. Here’s how they did it.

New Health and Safety Protocols

“We monitored guidelines and safety recommendations from state and local health officials, and we worked closely with hotel staff and our exhibition company to create a comfortable meeting environment for everyone,” said FAMP’s president, Linda Knowlton. “We encouraged anyone who was sick, immunocompromised or otherwise at increased risk of spreading or contracting the virus to stay home.”

New protocols included:

Face masks. FAMP volunteers who worked the event wore masks in an effort to abide by Orange County, FL, Executive Order No. 2020-23 that requires face coverings. Attendees were encouraged to do the same “to help slow the spread of COVID-19.” The order has no expiration date currently.

FAMP volunteers who worked the event wore masks in an effort to abide by Orange County, FL, Executive Order No. 2020-23 that requires face coverings. Attendees were encouraged to do the same “to help slow the spread of COVID-19.” The order has no expiration date currently. Hand sanitizer. Stations were available throughout the event, including the registration area, exhibit hall and meeting spaces. In addition, FAMP distributed personal hand sanitizers to the first 400 attendees at check-in.

Stations were available throughout the event, including the registration area, exhibit hall and meeting spaces. In addition, FAMP distributed personal hand sanitizers to the first 400 attendees at check-in. Physical distancing. The exhibit hall floor plan, registration areas and meeting spaces were modified to accommodate for 6 feet of space between attendees and booth staff. Seating at tables was spaced out accordingly, and floor stickers and signage at registration queues reminded attendees to practice appropriate social distancing.

The exhibit hall floor plan, registration areas and meeting spaces were modified to accommodate for 6 feet of space between attendees and booth staff. Seating at tables was spaced out accordingly, and floor stickers and signage at registration queues reminded attendees to practice appropriate social distancing. Event liability waivers. Prior to the event, FAMP emailed waivers, which all attendees were required to sign.

Prior to the event, FAMP emailed waivers, which all attendees were required to sign. Daily health attestation. Each day upon arrival, attendees were required to attest to their health, wellbeing and possible recent exposure to COVID-19 before they could enter the event space.

Redesigned Floor Plan

Previously, FAMP worked with Freeman to produce its event. “Under a new COVID agreement from Freeman, we would have been financially responsible for any work performed even if we had to postpone or cancel the event,” Saunders said. “We had to look for alternatives that were more COVID-friendly.”

FAMP reached out to another contractor, Expo Convention Contractors Inc., who had produced some local events for its chapter in Miami. Expo CCI agreed to contract terms where the association would not be financially responsible unless or until the event was produced.

Expo CCI and FAMP redesigned the floor plan with 12 to 14 aisles and clusters of booth quads, featuring four 10’x10′ booths. FAMP opted for wider aisles instead of one-way traffic.

“With the quad clusters, there was plenty of space around each booth,” Saunders said.

Each day, Expo CCI disinfected the show floor. “All pipe and drape, chairs, tables, and carpeting were sprayed down with a disinfectant, which quickly dries in about 10 minutes,” said Andy Rosditsky, account executive for Expo CCI, which recently received Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) certification.

Registration and Networking Remodel

FAMP requested that exhibitors and attendees register in advance to limit contact and exposure. FAMP did offer on–site registration stations with wireless devices and badge printers. The registration counters included plexiglass barriers. Last year, about 25 percent of attendees registered on site, while only 10 percent did in 2020, Saunders said.

The event also featured a golf tournament at the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club on the day prior to the event, and 65 golfers participated in 2020, compared with 100-plus last year. Each golfer was given his or her own cart to maintain social distancing, and attendees were served pre-packaged food and beverages.

Lesson Learned

“I wish I had more volunteers to help at our new health and safety desk that was the first stop for attendees before proceeding to registration,” Saunders said. “We made sure attendees downloaded the mobile app and completed health forms and waivers before even getting to registration. FAMP did not provide temperature screening because of the liability for volunteers.”

Powered by Cvent, the app included the liability waiver and daily health attestation forms to electronically sign. “The average age of a mortgage originator is 54 years old, and we had slight bottleneck in the morning as we had to help some download the app,” Saunders said.

After completing the digital forms, attendees were asked if they had a medical condition that prevented them from wearing a mask. If they answered no, they were given a red wristband to show they had completed the daily screening. If they answered yes, they were given a blue wristband to show they had completed the health screening but had a medical condition that prevented them from wearing a mask. Only a handful of attendees answered yes, but they still had access to the entire event.

“It streamlined the badge printing process and helped us recognize who was part of our event because there was a medical conference being held close by,” Saunders said. Attendees were given tote bags with hand sanitizer and face masks – all of which was sponsored.

“Producing an annual convention and trade show during COVID is unchartered territory for all of us,” Saunders said. “I give kudos to the association for the processes they took — reaching out to their members to determine the sentiment, committing to producing the event in the safest manner possible, and completing it successfully.”

Danica Tormohlen was editor at large at Trade Show Executive magazine and is the former editor in chief of EXPO Magazine, and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri metro area. Follow her on Twitter @DanicaTormohlen.