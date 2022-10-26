Webinar: Sustainability in Action at CL23 & Beyond

In this webinar, Honeycomb Strategies will share how events that truly consider environmental and social impacts can enhance brand, streamline event flow, and create a more meaningful experience for attendees and maybe even get to net zero carbon! We will demystify some of the questions around costs – both initial and ongoing—for more sustainable choices and share the best first steps to getting started with a pivot towards sustainability.

This webinar also serves as an introduction to the onsite sustainability activations at PCMA Convening Leaders 2023. Learn about the ways PCMA is engaging with the host destination, the Greater Columbus Convention Center, catering, attendees, and partners to produce a more sustainable event.

Learner Objectives:

Adopt a process to set reasonable and achievable sustainability goals. Perform a cost/benefit analysis of sustainable event choices. Determine where to start when measuring environmental and social impacts of an event.

