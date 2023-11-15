Webinar: Navigating Mass Social Trauma at Events

Panelist: Rodney Bryant

National President, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Rodney Bryant, a more than 15-year member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, is the organization’s 46th national president. He previously served as first vice president and second vice president, as well as sergeant-at-arms for both the national office and the Georgia Chapter. He also served as the planning committee chair for the 2017 Annual Exhibit Training and Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

He joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1988. During his career, he climbed the ranks, serving as a patrol officer, senior police, sergeant, lieutenant, assistant commander and major. Highlights of his career include leading the command of Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Championship in 2018. He retired in 2022 as the 25th chief of the department.

In alignment with 21st Century Policing, which asserts that law enforcement agencies must be well-trained and sensitive to the needs of the communities they serve to be effective, Bryant supports training that is tailored for each agency. He is also committed to bold leadership with respect to reducing gun violence, addressing the issue of missing and murdered women and children of color, and law enforcement recruitment with an eye toward middle management and mentoring for leadership.