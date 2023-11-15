Webinar: Navigating Mass Social Trauma at Events

In an era marked by exclusionary legislation and outrageous acts of violence, your commitment to creating safe, inclusive events has never been more critical. But, lately that’s getting harder and harder, isn’t it? The far-reaching consequences of mass social trauma, stemming from incidents like shootings, protests, and political injustice can cast a profound shadow on any business event. Depending on the location of your event, and the identity of your organization, the threat is increasingly closer to home. Understanding the impacts and how to navigate them is not only essential for resilience but also for sustaining attendee participation, meaningful connections, and healing within and between communities in your community. In this thought-provoking session, an expert panel provides insight into the psychological, emotional, and logistical aftermath that can impact successful event strategy, experiences, and safety measures.
Learning Objectives:
- Gain insight into the challenges and triggers of mass social trauma.
- Become stronger, more empathetic, and better equipped to handle physical and psychological threats.
- Recognize the nuances to consider when determining the best logistical measures.
- Discuss contextual action and communication plans in peer group breakouts.
Moderator: Rhonda Payne, CAE
CEO, Flock Theory
Rhonda is an organizational and workforce development consultant and speaker with internationally recognized expertise in non-profit membership associations, education, DEI, and events. As the founder and CEO of Flock Theory, she magnifies the influence of individuals, teams, and organizations from stage to screen, bookshelf to boardroom, and classroom to congress. Their offerings include a deliberately diverse professional speakers bureau, training and facilitation programs, as well as association management and advisory services. For three decades, including roles as ASAE chief learning officer and ICSC global vice president, Rhonda has helped hundreds of companies, associations, and nonprofits tackle their most challenging opportunities across 15 countries and create competitive advantage with and for the communities they serve. Rhonda is creator of BLK + BRN Professionals, serves on the boards of NYSAE, SocialOffset, and C4 Performing Arts, and is an advisor on the ASAE Executive Management Advisory Council and the PCMA Education Task Force.
Panelist: Rodney Bryant
National President, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
Rodney Bryant, a more than 15-year member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, is the organization’s 46th national president. He previously served as first vice president and second vice president, as well as sergeant-at-arms for both the national office and the Georgia Chapter. He also served as the planning committee chair for the 2017 Annual Exhibit Training and Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
He joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1988. During his career, he climbed the ranks, serving as a patrol officer, senior police, sergeant, lieutenant, assistant commander and major. Highlights of his career include leading the command of Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Championship in 2018. He retired in 2022 as the 25th chief of the department.
In alignment with 21st Century Policing, which asserts that law enforcement agencies must be well-trained and sensitive to the needs of the communities they serve to be effective, Bryant supports training that is tailored for each agency. He is also committed to bold leadership with respect to reducing gun violence, addressing the issue of missing and murdered women and children of color, and law enforcement recruitment with an eye toward middle management and mentoring for leadership.
Panelist: Dominique D. Calhoun, Esq
President, National Bar Association
Dominique D. Calhoun is the managing shareholder of Calhoun Meredith, PLLC – a boutique law firm specializing in government relations matters, tort-related issues, and business affairs.
Prior to founding the firm, Calhoun was the chief government relations officer for Texas Southern University where he developed the legislative and appropriations strategies for federal, state, and local governments. During his tenure, Calhoun secured over $40 million through state and local appropriations for the institution.
Today, Calhoun represents hundreds of clients injured due to individual and corporate negligence. His work has recovered millions for his clients and, for consecutive years, has garnered him the distinction of being named one of Texas’s Rising Stars in the practice area of personal injury by Super Lawyers, an honor only bestowed to the top 2.5% of lawyers in the State of Texas. In addition to his work in personal injury, Calhoun handles other civil matters including contract disputes and construction defects.
Panelist: Sylvia Long-Tolbert, PhD MBA MABA
Principal, Know More Marketing
Behavioral translator, human-centered researcher, and brand fixer, Dr. Sylvia Long-Tolbert has worked as a practitioner, consultant, and professor for more than 40 years and is an acclaimed expert in her field. With her guidance, marketers, organizational change agents, strategic problem solvers, experience designers, and social impact entrepreneurs build sound solutions to behavioral, social, and cultural shifts that are redefining business markets.
Sylvia has taught in graduate marketing and e-commerce degree programs for John Hopkins University’s Carey Business School, the University of Toledo’s Neff College of Business and Innovation, and Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business. Working at the intersection of science and practice, Sylvia introduces business leaders to conceptual frameworks, analytics and theories from behavioral psychology and marketing science.
Sylvia’s experience comprises management and leadership roles across diverse industries and business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets, including retail, secondary mortgage, health insurance and public utility sectors.
Information
- Duration: 01:29:27
- Date: 11/15/2023
- Speakers:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: C. Risk Management
- Clock Hours: 1.5