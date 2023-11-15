People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kim Addis

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Kim Addis as director of sales and services. In this role, she will oversee Dayton CVB’s sales and services team and will work to implement long- and short-term sales strategies to promote Dayton, Ohio as a destination for meetings, conventions, events, and groups. Addis has worked in hospitality for 16 years. Previously, she worked as director of sales and marketing for First Hospitality.

Elise Rankins

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority has hired Elise Rankins as director of event services. Rankins has 15 years of experience working in event management. In her new role, Rankins will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the day-to-day activities of the event services department, as well as ensuring proper inter-departmental communication and coordination of event-related activities at Cobb Galleria Centre. Most recently, Rankins served as director of events at Overtime.