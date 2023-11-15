News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Stop Worrying About What Others Think, According to a Psychologist
The fear of other people’s opinions — or FOPO, as Michael Gervais, Ph.D., a psychologist and author of The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worry About What People Think of You, calls it — is pervasive. But, there are off-ramps, Gervais shares in Fast Company, like striving to have more conversations with people of wisdom.
Taking a New Job? Here’s How to Negotiate for Better Benefits
You made it past several other candidates, nailed the interviews, and received an offer for your dream job. The only problem? The benefits don’t quite meet your expectations — and while you don’t want to settle for less, you also don’t want it to be a dealbreaker. Quartz outlines a few guidelines to help you negotiate flexible hours, remote work capabilities, PTO, and other non-salary perks that matter to you.
How to Be Successful in Your 20s, According to Coaches and Psychologists
Your 20s are marked by substantial change: navigating college, securing a job, and finding an apartment, to name a few. Since there’s so much uncertainty in this decade of life, Insider spoke with five coaches and psychologists about everything from how to get comfortable with failing to setting up a financial plan to cultivating meaningful relationships.
How to Thrive Amid ‘Imposter Syndrome’
Worries that you’re incompetent and undeserving could be holding you back. For Psyche, clinical psychologist and writer Jill Stoddard suggests trying these steps to move toward the life you want, including developing a willingness to let yourself experience and explore difficult feelings.